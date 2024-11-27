Ratnapura District records highest leptospirosis deaths and infections in 2024

November 27, 2024   04:43 pm

The Director of Health Services for the Sabaragamuwa Province, Dr. Kapila Kannangara, has stated that the Ratnapura District has recorded the highest number of deaths and infections from leptospirosis disease this year.

Speaking at the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council Complex, Dr. Kannangara highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that a total of 1,882 Leptospirosis cases and 22 fatalities have been reported in the district. 

The identified high-risk areas within the Ratnapura District include Eheliyagoda, Kiriella, Elapatha, Pelmadulla, Opanayake, Nivithigala, Kalawana, and Kalthota. 

Dr. Kannangara emphasized that if leptospirosis disease, also known as ‘rat fever’, is not properly treated, it could lead to critical complications, including the failure of vital organs such as the kidneys, heart, and brain, which may result in fatality.

To prevent infections, he advised individuals to take Doxycycline, an effective prophylactic treatment available through regional health service offices or Public Health Inspectors (PHIs), which should be taken at least one week prior to commencing fieldwork.

