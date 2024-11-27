Two main suspects arrested over Rs. 75 million cash robbery

November 27, 2024   05:34 pm

The two main suspects involved in the recent robbery of Rs. 75 million in cash, being transported by a cash in transit company, have been arrested by the Gampaha Police Divisional Crime Detective Bureau in the Minuwangoda area.

The suspects have been arrested in the Miniwangoda area along with around Rs. 4 million in stolen cash, police said.

Previously another suspect involved was arrested on November 19 in connection with the incident where the driver of a private company providing cash in transit services had made off with over Rs. 75 million in cash which was being transported in the Minuwangoda area.

The suspect had been arrested in the Kaduwangaha area of Gampaha during a joint operation by the Gampaha Division Crimes Bureau and Minuwangoda Police.

At the time of his arrest, police officers found 5 grams and 420 milligrams of the ‘Ice’ drugs (crystal methamphetamine) along with Rs. 31,515,291 from the stolen money in his possession.

The 35-year-old suspect is a resident of the Makavita area in Thammita.

A group of four employees of a private company providing cash in transit services had arrived in a van last morning at the branch of a private bank in Minuwangoda with several bags of cash.

Police said that after arriving near the bank, only the driver had remained in the van while the rest of the them had gotten off the vehicle.

At that time, there was approximately Rs. 71,327,296 million in cash inside the van while the driver had fled with the money in the same vehicle.

He had then abandoned the van in the Uggalgoda area in Gampaha and fled on a motorcycle with another person, which was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera.

