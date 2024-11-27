Red landslide early warning issued for areas in 3 districts extended

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has extended the ‘Level 3 (Red)’ Landslide Early Warning issued to several divisional secretariat divisions (DSDs) in Kandy, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts urging the residents of these areas to evacuate to safer locations.

Accordingly, the Level -3 warning, valid for the next 24 hours, has been issued for the following divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas:

Kandy District - Harispattuwa, Medadumbara, Kandy Four Gravets or Gangawata Korale, Ududumbara, Doluwa, Yatinuwara, Udapalatha, Pathahewaheta, Udunuwara, Pathadumbara and Delthota

Matale District - Ukuwela, Yatawatta, Rattota, Wilgamuwa, Ambanganga Korale, Laggala Pallegama, Pallepola, Naula and Matale

Nuwara Eliya District - Walapane Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas

The warning states that since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150 mm in the above areas, residents are advised to evacuate toe safer locations in the rain continues to avoid the risk of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.