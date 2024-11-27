Ampara tractor accident: Body of another missing boy found

Ampara tractor accident: Body of another missing boy found

November 27, 2024   10:23 pm

The body of another student out of the six who went missing after the tractor they were traveling on toppled and was swept away by floodwaters at Karaitivu in Ampara District last evening (26), has been discovered. 

Accordingly, the bodies of four students have been recovered thus far while search operations are continuing for the two other missing students as well as the tractor’s driver and his assistant. 

The incident occurred last evening when the tractor, which was carrying total of 13 individuals, including 11 school boys, the driver, and assistant, toppled due to strong currents while passing through flood waters. 

Police had confirmed that 05 children had been rescued while the rest were reported missing. 

The incident had occurred near the bridge located close to the Karaitivu bus stand as the group of students were returning home from attending a Madrasa school in Ninthavur. 

The missing children are aged between 12 and 16 years while they are residents of Sammanthurai, according to police.

Accordingly, as of now, the bodies of four of the missing children have been recovered, and rescue operations are ongoing to locate the remaining missing individuals.

