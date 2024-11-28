59-year-old man dies after falling into water-filled drain in Koswatta

A 59-year-old resident of the Madumulla area in Uda Pussellawa has reportedly died after falling into a water-filled drain in the Mawathagama Industrial Zone in Koswatta.

The incident was brought to the attention of the Koswatta Police through information received via the ‘119’ police emergency hotline.

Upon receiving the information, police initiated an investigation, conducted an autopsy and post-mortem examination, and subsequently handed over the body to the deceased’s relatives.

Koswatta Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.