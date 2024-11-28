59-year-old man dies after falling into water-filled drain in Koswatta

59-year-old man dies after falling into water-filled drain in Koswatta

November 28, 2024   08:27 am

A 59-year-old resident of the Madumulla area in Uda Pussellawa has reportedly died after falling into a water-filled drain in the Mawathagama Industrial Zone in Koswatta.  

The incident was brought to the attention of the Koswatta Police through information received via the ‘119’ police emergency hotline. 

Upon receiving the information, police initiated an investigation, conducted an autopsy and post-mortem examination, and subsequently handed over the body to the deceased’s relatives.  

Koswatta Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

IMF chief calls for high creditor participation in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring operations (English)

IMF chief calls for high creditor participation in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring operations (English)

Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Kelani River and Kala Oya (English)

Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Kelani River and Kala Oya (English)

CBSL introduces Overnight Policy Rate; further eases monetary policy stance (English)

CBSL introduces Overnight Policy Rate; further eases monetary policy stance (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Security to be allocated for MPs only after threat assessments - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Security to be allocated for MPs only after threat assessments - Cabinet Spokesman (English)