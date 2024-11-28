EC deliberates on dates for LG elections

November 28, 2024   08:31 am

The Election Commission has focused its attention on determining suitable dates for the local government elections.  

During a meeting held yesterday (27) under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Ratnayake, discussions were centered on scheduling the elections without disrupting examination activities.  

The Chairman confirmed that a specific date for the elections has not yet been finalized. However, the Commission is expected to convene again in the coming days to reach a final decision.  

He further emphasized that, in accordance with a Supreme Court order, the local government elections must be held as soon as possible, and the Commission is actively preparing for the process.

