Severe weather affects 20 districts, over 276,000 people impacted

Adverse weather conditions have severely impacted 20 districts across the island, with total of 80,642 families in 166 Divisional Secretariat divisions currently affected, according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

The DMC reports that a total of 276,550 individuals have been affected, with 16,553 people from 5,305 families seeking refuge in safe locations.

Additionally, the Irrigation Department has cautioned that flood conditions in low-lying areas around reservoirs will persist.

Irrigation Engineer G.W.A. Sakura Dilthara indicated that water levels in the Deduru Oya and Mahaweli River are rising, which is likely to exacerbate flooding in surrounding areas.