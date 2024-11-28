2024 A/L Exam to recommence on Dec. 04

The Examinations Department has announced that the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination has been temporarily postponed until December 03 due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Speaking at a special press briefing this morning (28), the Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara, confirmed that this decision was made in light of the ongoing weather-related disruptions.

Furthermore, he stated that the examination will recommence on December 4 (Wednesday).

As a result, the A/L examinations will not be conducted on November 30, December 2, and December 3.

On November 26, the Examinations Department had previously announced the temporary suspension of the ongoing 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination.

It was previously decided not to hold the examinations on November 27, 28, and 29 due to the adverse weather.

The Examination Commissioner further said that the decision was taken in the best interest of the affected students, despite the weather conditions subsiding.

“From November 27 to December 3, we will not hold the exam. There will be no exam for six days. The exam will resume again on Wednesday, December 4. On this day, the exams scheduled for December 4 will be held.”

“The subjects scheduled for December 4 will be conducted on December 4. These include Chemistry First Paper in the morning, Science for Technology First Paper in the morning, Sinhala, Tamil, and English First Papers for Drama Theatre, and the Political Science First Paper in the evening,” he said.

The Date of Resumption for Postponed Subjects Is as Follows:

Subjects not held on Wednesday, November 27, will be held on Saturday, December 21.

Subjects not held on Thursday, November 28, will be held on Monday, December 23.

Subjects not held on Friday, November 29, will be held on Friday, December 27.

Subjects not held on Saturday, November 30, will be held on Saturday, December 28.

Subjects not held on Monday, December 2, will be held on Monday, December 30.

Subjects not held on Tuesday, December 3, will be held on Tuesday, December 31.

Meanwhile, the examination commissioner added that the general knowledge examination will be held on Saturday, December 7, and the new timetable will be printed in a different color on that day.