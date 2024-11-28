HIV cases on the rise among Sri Lankan youth  health expert

HIV cases on the rise among Sri Lankan youth  health expert

November 28, 2024   11:51 am

The National STD/AIDS Control Programme (NSACP) of the Ministry of Health says that HIV infections among the country’s youth has increased owing to factors such as the use of mobile phones and modern technology to find partners, as well as the lack of proper sex education.

The Director of NSACP and Specialist in Community Medicine, Dr. Vindya Kumarapeli, stated that 15% of the HIV cases reported last year were young people aged between 15 and 24 years.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Health Promotion Bureau, Dr Kumarapeli emphasized that the number of new HVI-infected patients is rapidly rising, with 694 new cases reported within the past year.

“Especially when looking at the data available on the young people, 15% of new patients are between the ages of 15 to 24. When we look into this further, we see that the reason for this is seeking partners through various modern technologies including mobile phones, or not getting proper sex education. Things like addiction to certain drugs contribute to an increase in new infections among young people,” she added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

IMF chief calls for high creditor participation in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring operations (English)

IMF chief calls for high creditor participation in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring operations (English)

Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Kelani River and Kala Oya (English)

Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Kelani River and Kala Oya (English)

CBSL introduces Overnight Policy Rate; further eases monetary policy stance (English)

CBSL introduces Overnight Policy Rate; further eases monetary policy stance (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)