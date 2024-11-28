Law College entrance exam and another exam postponed

The Examinations Department has announced the postponement of the 2024 Sri Lanka Law College General Entrance Examination, originally scheduled for December, due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions in the country.

The Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara made this announcement during a special press briefing held today (28).

He also mentioned that the First Efficiency Bar Examination for Senior Statisticians / Statisticians of the Department of Census and Statistics – 2016 (2024) will not be held on the originally scheduled dates.

Both examinations were set to take place on December 1 and 2, but they will now be rescheduled.

The Commissioner General stated: “I want to inform you about two exams that were supposed to be held on December 1 and 2. The first exam is the Sri Lanka Law College General Entrance Examination 2024, which we had arranged to be held on December 01 in Colombo. The second exam is the First Efficiency Bar Examination for Senior Statisticians / Statisticians of the Department of Census and Statistics.”

“These two exams will not be held on the respective dates.”

He assured that the candidates for these examinations will be notified of the revised exam dates in due course.