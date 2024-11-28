Law College entrance exam and another exam postponed

Law College entrance exam and another exam postponed

November 28, 2024   11:59 am

The Examinations Department has announced the postponement of the 2024 Sri Lanka Law College General Entrance Examination, originally scheduled for December, due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions in the country.

The Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara made this announcement during a special press briefing held today (28).

He also mentioned that the First Efficiency Bar Examination for Senior Statisticians / Statisticians of the Department of Census and Statistics – 2016 (2024) will not be held on the originally scheduled dates.

Both examinations were set to take place on December 1 and 2, but they will now be rescheduled. 

The Commissioner General stated: “I want to inform you about two exams that were supposed to be held on December 1 and 2. The first exam is the Sri Lanka Law College General Entrance Examination 2024, which we had arranged to be held on December 01 in Colombo. The second exam is the First Efficiency Bar Examination for Senior Statisticians / Statisticians of the Department of Census and Statistics.” 

“These two exams will not be held on the respective dates.”

He assured that the candidates for these examinations will be notified of the revised exam dates in due course.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

IMF chief calls for high creditor participation in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring operations (English)

IMF chief calls for high creditor participation in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring operations (English)

Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Kelani River and Kala Oya (English)

Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Kelani River and Kala Oya (English)

CBSL introduces Overnight Policy Rate; further eases monetary policy stance (English)

CBSL introduces Overnight Policy Rate; further eases monetary policy stance (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)

Heavy rainfall continues across Sri Lanka as deep depression moves closer to East coast (English)