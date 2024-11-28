Death toll due to adverse weather climbs to 12

According to Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Center (DMC), a total of 12 deaths have been reported due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions in the country.

Among the 12 fatalities, eight are from the Ampara District. The number of injured stands at 17, while two individuals remain missing.

The DMC stated that a total of 330,894 people from 98,635 families in 175 divisional secretariat divisions across 21 districts have been affected by the bad weather as of 08.00 a.m. today (28).

It was reported that 82 houses were completely damaged, and 1,465 houses were partially damaged.

Additionally, the DMC confirmed that a total of 26,625 people from 8,358 families have been relocated to 267 safe locations.