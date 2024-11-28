Tusker Deegadanthu 1 dies from electrocution

November 28, 2024   02:14 pm

The infamous tusker known as ‘Deegadanthu 1’, one of the elephants with the longest tusks in the country, often spotted roaming the Kala Wewa National Park, has been electrocuted to death after coming into contact with an electric fence set up in front of a house in Andiyagala, Hinguruwewa.

The tusker was well known for its magnificent tusks and its status as the oldest elephant in the area, making it a popular attraction for both local and foreign tourists.

