Main suspect in Rs. 75 million cash robbery fled to Dubai?

Another suspect involved in the recent robbery in Minuwangoda of over Rs. 75 million in cash from a private company providing cash in transit services has reportedly fled to Dubai.

This has been revealed during the investigation conducted by the officers of the Gampaha Division Crimes Bureau who are investigating the incident.

On November 18, the driver of a private company providing cash in transit services had fled with over Rs. 70 million in cash which was being transported in the Minuwangoda area.

Subsequently, three suspects were arrested in relation to the incident on two separate occasions, with more than Rs. 30.55 million in stolen cash found in their possession.

Accordingly, during the interrogation of two of the suspects who were arrested yesterday (27), it was revealed that they had spent most of the stolen money on prostitutes.

Moreover, further investigations by the Gampaha Division Crimes Bureau has revealed that another main suspect involved in the robbery had fled to Dubai on November 23.

The arrested suspects had claimed that they are not aware of any further information about the individual in question after the robbery.

However, a CCTV camera had recorded the suspect, Tharindu Perera, fleeing the scene with a bag of money on a motorcycle.