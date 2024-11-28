Petti Malli arrested with heroin in Payagala

Payagala Police have arrested Dissanayakage Chaminda, also known as ‘Petti Malli’, a resident of the Koshena area who was allegedly involved in trafficking heroin to Payagala and several other areas.

The suspect was arrested while in possession of heroin worth nearly Rs. 300,000 and was taken into police custody.

During a search operation of the suspect’s house and surrounding areas in the Koshena area in Payagala, the police arrested the suspect while he was engaged in a heroin deal in a wooded area behind his residence.

The relevant suspect was recently remanded for heroin trafficking and had been released only two weeks ago.

During the interrogation of the suspect, it has been revealed that the heroin racket was carried out through a large-scale powerful drug dealer who is currently hiding overseas and who he had got to know during his time in prison.

Police revealed that several members of the suspect’s family who supported him with the drug racket have also been remanded.

Information has also been revealed that the suspect has carried out this rcket very meticulously to the areas of Payagala, Nagahaduwa, Maggona, Katukurunda and Ethagama.

The mobile phone in the suspect’s possession has also been taken into police custody and its data analysis reports are to be investigated in the future.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court today (28).