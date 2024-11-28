7 Iranians sentenced to life in prison on drug charges

The Colombo High Court has sentenced seven Iranian nationals to life in prison after they were convicted of transporting over 425 kilograms of heroin by boat in the sea area off Mattakkuliya in Colombo in 2019.

This verdict was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge R. S. S. Sapuvida after the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.

The case was taken up before the court today (28), and the seven Iranian nationals were subsequently sentenced to life in prison.

On July 12, 2019, the group of suspects was arrested during a raid carried out by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) while they were transporting over 425 kilograms of heroin in the sea area off Mattakkuliya.

Following the arrest, the Attorney General filed indictments against the suspects before the Colombo High Court.

The defendants, through their attorney pleaded guilty to the charges when the case was taken up before the court today (28).

Accordingly, the Colombo High Court judge ordered that the defendants be sentenced to life imprisonment.