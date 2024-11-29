The Meteorology Department says the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal was located about 240 km northeast of Trincomalee and 290km east of Kankasanthurai around 11.30 p.m. of 28th November 2024.

It is likely to move northwestwards, towards Tamil Nadu coast. It can be expected that the influence of this system on the island’s weather will gradually reduce after today (29).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district, it said.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Northern province. Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Matale and Kandy districts.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere of the island in the evening or night, the Met. Department added.

Strong winds of about 60 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, North-western, Eastern, Central and Southern provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.