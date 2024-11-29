Deep depressions influence on Sri Lankas weather to reduce after today

November 29, 2024   08:28 am

The Meteorology Department says the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal was located about 240 km northeast of Trincomalee and 290km east of Kankasanthurai around 11.30 p.m. of 28th November 2024.

It is likely to move northwestwards, towards Tamil Nadu coast. It can be expected that the influence of this system on the island’s weather will gradually reduce after today (29).  

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district, it said.  

Heavy  showers  above  100  mm  are  likely  at  some  places  in  Northern province.  Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Matale and Kandy  districts.
  
Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere of the island in the evening or night, the Met. Department added.

Strong winds of about 60 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, North-western, Eastern, Central and Southern provinces.    

The  general  public  is  kindly  requested  to  take  adequate  precautions  minimize  damages  caused  by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

