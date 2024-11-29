Man snatched by crocodile in Pottuvil
November 29, 2024 09:45 am
A man has reportedly been snatched by a crocodile in the Crocodile Rock area of Pottuvil police division.
A complaint was lodged at the Pottuvil Police Station last evening (28), reporting that a crocodile had snatched an individual herding buffaloes across the Duuwa River near the Crocodile Rock area.
A 41-year-old resident of the Pasarachchena area was involved in the incident.
The police and the Panama Navy Camp officials are conducting joint operations to find the missing person.