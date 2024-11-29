Indian and Sri Lankan Navy seize 500 kg of crystal meth from fishing boats

Indian and Sri Lankan Navy seize 500 kg of crystal meth from fishing boats

November 29, 2024   10:18 am

In a well-coordinated operation, the Indian Navy, in collaboration with the Sri Lankan Navy on Friday successfully seized approximately 500 kg of narcotics, identified as Crystal Meth, from two fishing boats in the Arabian Sea. 

This combined operation followed intelligence received from the Sri Lanka Navy, indicating possible narcotics smuggling by Sri Lankan flagged fishing vessels.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence, the Indian Navy initiated an operation to intercept the boats involved. The operation relied on continuous inputs from the Sri Lanka Navy and the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region, along with extensive surveillance by the Indian Navy’s aerial assets. 

These efforts led to the identification of two fishing boats suspected of being involved in the illegal activity.

Both vessels set for sail on November 24 and 25. The seized narcotics were handed over to the Sri Lankan authorities, along with the crew members, for further legal action.

Source: Mathrubhumi
--Agencies

 

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

2024 A/L Exam to recommence on Dec. 04 (English)

2024 A/L Exam to recommence on Dec. 04 (English)

2024 A/L Exam to recommence on Dec. 04 (English)

President Dissanayake holds discussion with World Bank Group President (English)

President Dissanayake holds discussion with World Bank Group President (English)

Over 400,000 affected due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka (English)

Over 400,000 affected due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

IMF chief calls for high creditor participation in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring operations (English)

IMF chief calls for high creditor participation in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring operations (English)

Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Kelani River and Kala Oya (English)

Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Kelani River and Kala Oya (English)