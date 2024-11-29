Indian and Sri Lankan Navy seize 500 kg of crystal meth from fishing boats

In a well-coordinated operation, the Indian Navy, in collaboration with the Sri Lankan Navy on Friday successfully seized approximately 500 kg of narcotics, identified as Crystal Meth, from two fishing boats in the Arabian Sea.

This combined operation followed intelligence received from the Sri Lanka Navy, indicating possible narcotics smuggling by Sri Lankan flagged fishing vessels.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence, the Indian Navy initiated an operation to intercept the boats involved. The operation relied on continuous inputs from the Sri Lanka Navy and the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region, along with extensive surveillance by the Indian Navy’s aerial assets.

These efforts led to the identification of two fishing boats suspected of being involved in the illegal activity.

Both vessels set for sail on November 24 and 25. The seized narcotics were handed over to the Sri Lankan authorities, along with the crew members, for further legal action.

