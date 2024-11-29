Over 441,000 affected by adverse weather in Sri Lanka

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) reports that a total of 441,590 individuals from 132,110 families across 24 districts have been impacted by the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

So far, 13 fatalities have been confirmed according to the update issued at 06.00 a.m. today (28), with one person missing and 20 others injured.

Additionally, 102 houses have been completely destroyed, while 2,096 homes have sustained partial damage.

The DMC notes that 115,319 people from 45,329 families are currently seeking refuge with relatives, while 38,616 individuals from 12,348 families have been relocated to 347 designated safe locations.

Ampara District remains the hardest hit, with 149,491 individuals from 43,631 families affected.

The Irrigation Department has extended flood warnings for Mahaweli Ganga, Heda Oya, Deduru Oya, and Mundeniyaru rivers for an additional 48 hours. Residents in low-lying areas near these rivers are urged to exercise caution.

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has maintained its landslide warnings for 70 Divisional Secretariat Divisions across nine districts.

Red evacuation notices, valid until 4:00 p.m. today, have been issued for 25 Divisional Secretariat Divisions in Kandy, Kegalle, Matale, and Nuwara Eliya districts:

Kandy District: Medadumbara, Udadumbara, Udunuwara, Doluwa, Pathahewaheta, Harispattuwa, Pathadumbara, Yatinuwara, Delthota, Gangawatakorale, Udapalatha

Kegalle District: Aranayaka, Mawanella, Yatiyanthota

Matale District: Ukuwela, Ambangangakoralaya, Naula, Wilgamuwa, Yatawatta, Pallepola, Matale, Rattota, Laggala, Pallegama

Nuwara Eliya District: Walapane

A total of 3,183 personnel from the armed forces and police have been deployed for relief operations. Resources include 239 boats, 111 unicorn vehicles, 40 tractors, and 64 trucks. Six aircraft and eight drones are also being used to support operations.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways, Dr. Prasanna Kumara Gunasena, stated that all possible measures are being taken to repair roads damaged by the adverse weather.

The Meteorology Department forecasts a reduction in heavy rainfall starting today, offering some respite to affected areas.