10 sluice gates opened at Rajanganaya Reservoir

Ten sluice gates of the Rajanganaya Reservoir have been opened following heavy rainfall.

Anuradhapura District has been severely affected by the adverse weather conditions, said the Ada Derana reporter.

It is reported that approximately 11,800 cubic meters of water per second is being released into the Kala Oya from the opened sluice gates.

Meanwhile, arrangements have also been made to close the sluice gates of the Angamuwa Reservoir.

The Wimalasurendra Reservoir in the Nortonbridge area continues to discharge water from the sluice gates due to ongoing intermittent showers and heavy rains in the Central Highlands’ western slopes.

Engineers in charge of the Castlereigh reservoir and Maussakele reservoirs have also reported that both the reservoirs are nearing their overflow levels due to the persistent rainfall in their catchment areas.

As a result of rising water levels in these reservoirs, the Wimalasurendra, Canyon, Laxapana, New Laxapana, and Polpitiya Hydro Power Stations are all operating at full capacity to generate electricity, said the engineers in charge.

The irrigation engineer has informed that residents in the low-lying areas on both sides of the Malwathu Oya should exercise caution due to the release of water from all the sluice gates of the Nachchaduwa Tank.

Approximately 2,140 cubic meters of water per second is released into Malwathu Oya.

Accordingly, it has two sluice gates opened 2 feet each, two more sluice gates 3 feet each and the other two sluice gates with an opening of 4 feet each.