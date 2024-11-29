10 sluice gates opened at Rajanganaya Reservoir

10 sluice gates opened at Rajanganaya Reservoir

November 29, 2024   10:43 am

Ten sluice gates of the Rajanganaya Reservoir have been opened following heavy rainfall.

Anuradhapura District has been severely affected by the adverse weather conditions, said the Ada Derana reporter.

It is reported that approximately 11,800 cubic meters of water per second is being released into the Kala Oya from the opened sluice gates.

Meanwhile, arrangements have also been made to close the sluice gates of the Angamuwa Reservoir. 

The Wimalasurendra Reservoir in the Nortonbridge area continues to discharge water from the sluice gates due to ongoing intermittent showers and heavy rains in the Central Highlands’ western slopes.

Engineers in charge of the Castlereigh reservoir and Maussakele reservoirs have also reported that both the reservoirs are nearing their overflow levels due to the persistent rainfall in their catchment areas.

As a result of rising water levels in these reservoirs, the Wimalasurendra, Canyon, Laxapana, New Laxapana, and Polpitiya Hydro Power Stations are all operating at full capacity to generate electricity, said the engineers in charge.

The irrigation engineer has informed that residents in the low-lying areas on both sides of the Malwathu Oya should exercise caution due to the release of water from all the sluice gates of the Nachchaduwa Tank. 

Approximately 2,140 cubic meters of water per second is released into Malwathu Oya.  

Accordingly, it has two sluice gates opened 2 feet each, two more sluice gates 3 feet each and the other two sluice gates with an opening of 4 feet each.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

2024 A/L Exam to recommence on Dec. 04 (English)

2024 A/L Exam to recommence on Dec. 04 (English)

2024 A/L Exam to recommence on Dec. 04 (English)

President Dissanayake holds discussion with World Bank Group President (English)

President Dissanayake holds discussion with World Bank Group President (English)

Over 400,000 affected due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka (English)

Over 400,000 affected due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

IMF chief calls for high creditor participation in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring operations (English)

IMF chief calls for high creditor participation in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring operations (English)

Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Kelani River and Kala Oya (English)

Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Kelani River and Kala Oya (English)