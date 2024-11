Nawalapitiya Police said that traffic movement on the Nawalapitiya - Dolosbage road has been completely halted due to a mound of earth and several trees collapsing on the road.

The incident had occurred at around 2.00 a.m. today (29) in the Weligodawatte area of the road.

In addition, power outages have been reported in many areas of Nawalapitiya due to several trees falling on the power lines along with the earth mound.