The ‘Rajarata Rejina’ train travelling from Anuradhapura to Beliatta has derailed this morning (29) between the Colombo Fort and the Secretariat Halt railway stations.

The derailment had occurred at around 11:10 a.m. today, Ada Derana reporter said.

The train’s engine compartment has derailed in this manner while it has also resulted in damages to the railway track.