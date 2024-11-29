Minister Vijitha Herath appears before court

November 29, 2024   03:38 pm

Minister Vijitha Herath appeared before the Colombo High Court today (29) to testify in connection with a bribery case filed during the administration of the ‘Good Governance’ Government.

The case had been filed by the Bribery Commission against the former Chairman of the Development Lotteries Board (DLB), Chandrawansa Pathiraja accusing him of causing losses to the DLB by awarding promotional activities for several lottery tickets to private companies, in violation of the accepted tender procedure.

On September 24, the Colombo High Court ordered Minister Vijitha Herath to appear before the court today to testify in connection with the relevant bribery case.

After considering the facts presented, Colombo High Court Judge R. S. S. Sapuvida scheduled the evidence hearing for February 5.

Minister Vijitha Herath was also ordered to appear before the court on the said date.

