No changes to privileges granted to MPs

No changes to privileges granted to MPs

November 29, 2024   05:07 pm

The Secretary-General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera stated that there will be no changes to the privileges granted to the Members of the Parliament.

Speaking to the media, she revealed that 94 MPs have already submitted requests to obtain official residences from the Madiwela Housing Complex.

The Secretary-General of Parliament explained that 25-30 houses previously returned by the former MPs are currently being renovated to provide official residences to new MPs.

Accordingly, those official residences will be later allocated to the new MPs based on the priority.

Out of a total of 108 official residences, 80 are designated for the parliamentarians of the ruling party, while 28 are reserved for the opposition members.

Kushani Rohanadeera further said that the MPs whose homes are located more than 40 kilometers away from the Parliament complex can make requests for official residences at the Madiwela Housing Complex.

Meanwhile, the first parliamentary week of the tenth Parliament’s first session is set to begin on December 03.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

2024 A/L Exam to recommence on Dec. 04 (English)

2024 A/L Exam to recommence on Dec. 04 (English)

President Dissanayake holds discussion with World Bank Group President (English)

President Dissanayake holds discussion with World Bank Group President (English)

Over 400,000 affected due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka (English)

Over 400,000 affected due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)

Sri Lanka's credit rating will improve if this economic programme is continued - Harsha (English)