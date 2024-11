The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced that the water supply to several areas in Colombo has been suspended until 6.00 a.m. tomorrow (Nov. 30).

Accordingly, the water cut has been imposed in Colombo 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas for 18 hours from 12 noon today (29).

The water cut has been imposed owing to urgent repairs being carried out on the main transmission line from the Ambatale treatment plant to Eli House.