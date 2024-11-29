Farmers to be compensated for crop damage due to bad weather

November 29, 2024   07:06 pm

Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation K.D. Lal Kantha says that farmers whose fields have been damaged due to inclement weather conditions will be provided with all assistance to revive their agricultural activities.

He further said that relevant authorities have been instructed to take necessary steps to restore all damaged irrigation facilities.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture Namal Karunaratne says that compensation will be provided for crops destroyed due to adverse weather conditions.

He says that it has been decided to provide compensation for paddy, maize, potatoes, soybeans, chillies and big onion crops.

Accordingly, the Deputy Minister said that steps will be taken to provide the compensation subject to a ceiling of Rs. 40,000 per acre.

He also said that data on crop damage will be collected after the adverse weather conditions in the country subside and the compensation will be paid.

The Deputy Minister also said that there is a discussion regarding a method of providing free seed paddy to farmers for the damaged seedlings.

Karunaratne said that apart from the above-mentioned crops, vegetable farmers and fruit farmers in the upcountry and lowland have also suffered a lot of damage and added that some relief will be provided to them as well.

