6 sentenced to death over murder at funeral in Narahenpita

The Colombo High Court has sentenced six defendants to death for the murder of one person and causing injuries to several others during a 2016 incident at a funeral in Narahenpita.

The verdict was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendige following a lengthy trial.

The Attorney General had filed the case against eight defendants regarding the murder of Manjula Mahesh Jayathilake and injuries to several others following a clash between two groups at a funeral in Udyana Mawatha, Narahenpita on July 20, 2016.

However, two of the defendants have passed away during the duration of the trial.

After extensive proceedings, the judge ruled that the prosecution had proven the charges against the defendants beyond a reasonable doubt.

Accordingly, the judge imposed the death sentence on the six defendants.