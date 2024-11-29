AG will not represent former IGP and Defense Secretary, court told

November 29, 2024   09:23 pm

The Attorney General’s Department today informed the Supreme Court that it will not represent former Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne and former Defense Secretary Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne, who are named as respondents in a fundamental rights petition filed by former CID Director Shani Abeysekera, challenging his suspension from the service.

The petition was taken up today (29) before a three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justices S. Thurairaja, A.H.M.D. Nawaz, and Priyantha Fernando.

Additional Solicitor General Viveka Siriwardena, appearing on behalf of the respondents, informed the court that the Attorney General would no longer represent former IGP C.D. Wickramaratne and former Defense Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne. The bench advised the said respondents to seek private legal counsel.

The court adjourned further consideration of the petition to February 03.

Shani Abeysekera had filed the petition alleging that his fundamental rights were violated when he was transferred from his position as the Director of the CID to serve as the Personal Assistant to the Galle DIG following the 2019 Presidential Election and his subsequent suspension from his duties.

