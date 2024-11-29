Death toll due to adverse weather climbs to 15

The Department of Meteorology has announced that the impact of the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal on the country’s weather system is expected to diminish starting today.

Over the past few days, adverse weather conditions have claimed the lives of 15 individuals, with a total of 463,569 people reported to be affected.

The landslide warnings previously issued remain in effect; however, the ‘Red evacuation’: landslide early warnings that were issued in three phases have been lifted.

In a related development, the Department of Meteorology has forecasted that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next few hours and is expected to progress toward the Tamil Nadu coast in India.