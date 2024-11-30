Cyclonic Storm FENGAL weakens, showers and strong winds continue across Sri Lanka

The Meteorology Department says the Cyclonic Storm “FENGAL” over Southwest Bay of Bengal was located about 360 km north of Trincomalee and 280km Northeast of Kankasanthurai at 11.30 p.m. November 29,2024.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a cyclonic storm around November 30, afternoon.

Influence of this system on the island’s weather is gradually reducing, the Met. Department said.

Skies will be cloudy and showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern province and in Trincomalee district.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Northern province, it added.

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of showers will occur in Western, North-western and North-central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere of the island in the evening or night, the advisory said.

Strong winds of about 50-55 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, North-western, Eastern, Central and Southern provinces.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.