Police OIC arrested over bribery allegations

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has apprehended the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Divisional Criminal Investigation Unit of the Negombo Police Station on charges of bribery.

According to reports, the officer in question allegedly demanded an air conditioner valued at Rs. 270,000 as a bribe to investigate a dispute involving a car rented out on a lease agreement and to facilitate the return of the vehicle through legal channels.

The CIABOC revealed that the requested amount was credited to the account of the manager of the store where the complainant purchased the air conditioner.

Accordingly, the arrest was carried under the charge of bribery.