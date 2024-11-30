Police OIC arrested over bribery allegations

Police OIC arrested over bribery allegations

November 30, 2024   09:07 am

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has apprehended the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Divisional Criminal Investigation Unit of the Negombo Police Station on charges of bribery.  

According to reports, the officer in question allegedly demanded an air conditioner valued at Rs. 270,000 as a bribe to investigate a dispute involving a car rented out on a lease agreement and to facilitate the return of the vehicle through legal channels.  

The CIABOC revealed that the requested amount was credited to the account of the manager of the store where the complainant purchased the air conditioner.  

Accordingly, the arrest was carried under the charge of bribery.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Indian and Sri Lankan Navy seize 500 kg of crystal meth from fishing boats (English)

Indian and Sri Lankan Navy seize 500 kg of crystal meth from fishing boats (English)

Indian and Sri Lankan Navy seize 500 kg of crystal meth from fishing boats (English)

Chinese envoy responds to claims over 'debt trap' and 'white elephant' projects in Sri Lanka (English)

Chinese envoy responds to claims over 'debt trap' and 'white elephant' projects in Sri Lanka (English)

10 sluice gates opened at Rajanganaya Reservoir (English)

10 sluice gates opened at Rajanganaya Reservoir (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

2024 A/L Exam to recommence on Dec. 04 (English)

2024 A/L Exam to recommence on Dec. 04 (English)

President Dissanayake holds discussion with World Bank Group President (English)

President Dissanayake holds discussion with World Bank Group President (English)

Over 400,000 affected due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka (English)

Over 400,000 affected due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka (English)