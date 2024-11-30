African swine fever controlled to some extent, says Veterinary Association

The State Veterinary Surgeons’ Association (SVSA) has announced that the spread of African swine fever has presently been brought under control to a certain extent.

SVSA President Dr. Sisira Piyasiri stated that measures will be implemented to ensure that pork from farms unaffected by the disease is processed for human consumption under strict protocols.

Meanwhile, farm owners have expressed concerns over the extensive damage caused by the outbreak, with many farms being completely devastated.

They urged the government to take immediate steps to provide compensation to help rebuild their businesses.