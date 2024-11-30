75-year-old dies in house fire in Mullaitivu

November 30, 2024   10:19 am

A 75-year-old man has tragically burned to death in a fire at his home in the Silawatta area of Mullaitivu last afternoon (29). 

The deceased, a resident of Silawatta, lived alone in a house near his son’s residence.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have started due to flames lit in the house to combat the cold, which subsequently spread and caused the fatal accident.

The body has been sent to the mortuary of the Mancholai Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Mullaitivu Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.

