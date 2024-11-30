Up-country train services face extended disruption, to last several more days

November 30, 2024   02:44 pm

Efforts to remove earth mounds and rocks fallen to the railway tracks in the Uduwara area of Hali-Ela due to heavy rain, are still ongoing. 

Accordingly, the railway authorities confirmed that train services between Badulla and Ella will remain suspended further for several days.

Additionally, one lane of the Passara-Lunugala road, which was fully blocked due to a landslide in the 16th mile post area of Passara, has been reopened for traffic between 06.00 a.m. and 06.00 p.m. today.

Furthermore, the sluice gates of Deduru Oya, Per Aru, Ulhitiya-Rathkinda, Polgolla, Nachchaduwa, Rajanganaya, Kala Wewa, and Weheragala reservoirs remain open following continued heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Colombo-Batticaloa main road, which had been closed for several days due to the overflowing Mahaweli River, was reopened for light vehicles last afternoon (29).

However, around 20 houses in Anamaduwa and Puttalam remain inundated.

