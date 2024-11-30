Manusath Derana continues relief efforts for flood-affected communities in North

November 30, 2024   04:03 pm

TV Derana’s CSR initiative “Manusath Derana” has once again stepped forward to assist those impacted by the recent adverse weather conditions. Partnering with Dialog, “Manusath Derana” launched its relief operation for the second consecutive day today (30).  

Known for its unwavering dedication to supporting disaster-stricken communities, “Manusath Derana” has consistently prioritized providing relief and essential aid to those in need.  

As part of its latest initiative, teams from “Manusath Derana” set out to the Vavuniya District, carrying much-needed supplies for individuals displaced by floods and currently residing in relief camps.  

In collaboration with the Sri Lanka Army, dry food items were distributed to affected families, helping them prepare meals and sustain their daily needs. The effort extended to the Kurukkalpudukkulam displacement camp in Vavuniya, where additional food supplies were provided to assist the displaced residents.  

“Manusath Derana” is commited to standing by Sri Lankans in times of crisis. Working hand-in-hand with Dialog, the organization remains dedicated to delivering relief to affected communities in several districts in the coming days.

