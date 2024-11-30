Navy officer killed in wild elephant attack

Navy officer killed in wild elephant attack

November 30, 2024   04:35 pm

An officer attached to the Sri Lanka Navy Base in Punewa has been killed following an attack by a wild elephant.

The incident occurred last night (29) near the Navy base. 

The deceased 41-year-old father of two was a resident of the Nittambuwa area, the police said.

He has been attacked by a wild elephant while walking near the navy base at around 9:30 p.m. last night.

Punewa Police confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead upon his admission to Vavuniya Hospital.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Indian and Sri Lankan Navy seize 500 kg of crystal meth from fishing boats (English)

Indian and Sri Lankan Navy seize 500 kg of crystal meth from fishing boats (English)

Chinese envoy responds to claims over 'debt trap' and 'white elephant' projects in Sri Lanka (English)

Chinese envoy responds to claims over 'debt trap' and 'white elephant' projects in Sri Lanka (English)

10 sluice gates opened at Rajanganaya Reservoir (English)

10 sluice gates opened at Rajanganaya Reservoir (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

2024 A/L Exam to recommence on Dec. 04 (English)

2024 A/L Exam to recommence on Dec. 04 (English)

President Dissanayake holds discussion with World Bank Group President (English)

President Dissanayake holds discussion with World Bank Group President (English)