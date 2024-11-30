Navy officer killed in wild elephant attack

An officer attached to the Sri Lanka Navy Base in Punewa has been killed following an attack by a wild elephant.

The incident occurred last night (29) near the Navy base.

The deceased 41-year-old father of two was a resident of the Nittambuwa area, the police said.

He has been attacked by a wild elephant while walking near the navy base at around 9:30 p.m. last night.

Punewa Police confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead upon his admission to Vavuniya Hospital.