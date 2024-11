Landslide warnings issued for 8 districts

The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings to multiple areas in 8 districts, as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

The NBRO says that the warnings will be in effect until 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (Dec. 01).

Accordingly, a Level 2 (Amber) warning has been issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas in the Badulla, Kandy, Kegalle, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts as follows:

Badulla– Passara, Hali Ela, Meegahakivula and Bandarawela DSDs and surrounding areas

Kandy – Yatinuwara, Udapalatha, Ududumbara, Deltota, Gangawata Koralaya, Patha Hewaheta, Harispatthuwa, Pathadumbara, Medadumbara, Doluwa, Udunuwara, Thumpane, Pujapitiya, Panwila, Pabage Koralaya, Akurana, Hatharaliyadda, Ganga Ihala Koralaya DSDs and surrounding areas

Kegalle – Mawanella, Rambukkana, Warakapola, Ruwanwella, Galigamuwa, Bulathkohupitiya, Aranayake, Yatiyantota DSDs and surrounding areas

Nuwara-Eliya - Hanguranketha, Kothmale and Walapane DSDs and surrounding areas

Meanwhile, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning was issued for the following areas:

Badulla– Haldummulla, Ella, Lunugala, Soranatota, Kandaketiya, Uva Paranagama, Welimada, Haputale DSDs and surrounding areas

Colombo – Seethawaka DSD and surrounding areas

Gampaha – Attanagalla DSD and surrounding areas

Kegalle – Dehiowita, Deraniyagala and Kegalle DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala – Ridigama and Mawathagama DSDs and surrounding areas

Nuwara-Eliya – Ambagamuwa and Nuwara-Eliya DSDs and surrounding areas

Ratnapura – Imbulpe, Eheliyagoda and Balangoda DSDs and surrounding areas