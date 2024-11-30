Adverse weather claims 17 lives, nearly 500,000 affected

Adverse weather from a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has claimed the lives of 17 people in Sri Lanka with 20 injured so far, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The DMC said a total of 479,871 persons from 142,624 families have been affected by the prevailing adverse weather in the country.

Meanwhile, 103 houses have been completely damaged while 2,635 have been partially damaged, as per the latest data released by the DMC.

A total of 27,517 individuals from 8,470 families who were affected by the extreme weather conditions are currently in relief centres, according to the DMC.