Fuel prices revised

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced a revision of fuel prices effective from midnight today (30).



Accordingly, the price of Petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 2 to Rs. 309 per litre, while the price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 5 to Rs. 188 per litre.



However, the prices of Petrol 95 Octane, Auto Diesel and Super Diesel remain unchanged, according to Ceypetco.



The new fuel prices are as follows:

Petrol Octane 92 - Rs. 309 (reduced by Rs. 02)

Kerosene - Rs. 188 (increased by Rs. 05)

Petrol Octane 95 – Rs. 371 (not revised)

Super diesel – Rs. 313 (not revised)

Auto Diesel - 371 (not revised)

Meanwhile, the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) too have decided to revise its fuel prices, to match the state-owned oil company’s prices.