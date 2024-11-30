Fuel prices revised
November 30, 2024 07:07 pm
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced a revision of fuel prices effective from midnight today (30).
Accordingly, the price of Petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 2 to Rs. 309 per litre, while the price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 5 to Rs. 188 per litre.
However, the prices of Petrol 95 Octane, Auto Diesel and Super Diesel remain unchanged, according to Ceypetco.
The new fuel prices are as follows:
Petrol Octane 92 - Rs. 309 (reduced by Rs. 02)
Kerosene - Rs. 188 (increased by Rs. 05)
Petrol Octane 95 – Rs. 371 (not revised)
Super diesel – Rs. 313 (not revised)
Auto Diesel - 371 (not revised)
Meanwhile, the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) too have decided to revise its fuel prices, to match the state-owned oil company’s prices.