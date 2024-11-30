Sri Lanka better equipped to address future marine disasters - experts

Marine pollution response experts claim that Sri Lanka is now better equipped with the knowledge and strategies to address future marine disasters, having learnt key lessons in that regard in the fallout of the ‘X-Press Pearl’ and ‘New Diamond’ shipwrecks.

Bethany Graves, a representative from the Ocean Country Partnership Programme at the South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme Symposium in Sri Lanka, emphasized that the shipping disasters in Sri Lankan waters highlight the urgent need for preparedness and response programmes.

W.K. Rathnadeera, Senior Programme Officer at the South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme, noted that funding remains a significant challenge for such programmes.

He also stressed that most disasters cannot be managed by a single country, underscoring the importance of a regional cooperative approach.

The South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme, in partnership with the UK’s Ocean Country Partnership Programme, held the 2024 SACEP Symposium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from November 18 to 22.

The event brought together marine pollution-response experts, government officials, and regional stakeholders from five SACEP member countries to address marine pollution preparedness and response in South Asia.

The symposium revisited the marine pollution-response framework established in 2015, focusing on evaluating national capacities, addressing challenges, and enhancing regional cooperation.

It aimed to identify gaps in readiness, clarify emergency response roles, and explore opportunities for mutual aid across the region