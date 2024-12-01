Three arrested while digging for treasure in Balathotaella

Police have arrested three suspects while carrying out excavations in search of buried treasure.

The suspects were arrested during a raid yesterday (30) in the Balathotaella area of the Welimada Police Division based on information received by officers from the Bandarawela Criminal Investigation Bureau.

The suspects, aged 26, 32, and 56, are residents of Welimada and Mahiyanganaya.

Authorities have also seized excavation tools and ritual items found in the suspects’ possession.

Welimada Police are conducting further investigation into the incident.