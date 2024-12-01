CAA conducts special raids for festive season

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has implemented a series of special raids during the upcoming festive season, in a bid to safeguard consumers.

Accordingly, raids will be carried out within retail stores and supermarkets from today (December 1) until January 15.

According to the CAA, all major wholesale outlets and warehouses in all districts will be inspected so as to ensure that expired products will not enter the market, while the CAA will also closely monitor all outlets selling clothes, electronics, and other essential and durable goods.

In carrying out these raids, more attention will be placed on ensuring that regular trade are conducted properly, including the issuance of official invoices for goods sold at the designated prices, as well as ensuring that the prices of the products are displayed and sold at the correct prices.

Other than that, mobile vendors and other stores hosting large seasonal sales are also under supervision, the CAA said.

Meanwhile, the CAA stated that due to the possibility of expired products entering the market or with altered information, wholesale outlets and warehouses that were recently raided are being given particular attention during the raids.

The CAA further noted that in the event consumers have any complaints in this regard, information can be provided to the CAA via its hotline – 1977.