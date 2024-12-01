Adverse weather displaces over 143,000 people across 24 districts

The ongoing adverse weather conditions from a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal have left 143,726 people from 53,888 families displaced, seeking refuge in shelters and relatives’ homes, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) reported.

Of those displaced, 116,209 individuals from 45,418 families are staying with relatives, while 27,517 individuals from 8,470 families are taking shelter in 229 relief centers.

The severe weather has resulted in widespread property damage, with 103 houses completely destroyed and 2,635 houses partially damaged. In total, 479,871 people from 142,624 families across 24 districts have been affected by the extreme weather so far.

Triggered by a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall has inundated several provinces in recent days. As a result, sluice gates remain open at multiple reservoirs, including Deduru Oya, Per Aru, Ulhitiya Rathkinda, Polgolla, Nachchaduwa, Rajanganaya, Kalawewa, and Weheragala.

The Colombo-Batticaloa main road, which was closed for days due to the overflow of the Mahaweli River, has been reopened to light traffic. However, the removal of soil and rocks from the railway tracks in the Uduwara area of Hali Ela continues, delaying the resumption of train services between Badulla and Ella.

Flood risk advisories remain in place for river basins including Kala Oya, Malwathu Oya, Heda Oya, Deduru Oya, Mahaweli River, and Mundeni Aru.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the adverse weather has risen to 17, with 20 people injured.

Landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) remain active for 72 Divisional Secretariat Divisions across nine districts.

Senior Geologist Wasantha Senadheera of the NBRO noted that Stage 2 warnings are in effect for 43 Divisions in Kandy, Badulla, Kegalle, Matale, and Nuwara Eliya districts. These warnings will remain valid until 4.00 p.m. today (Dec. 01).

Residents in affected areas are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories as recovery efforts continue amidst challenging weather conditions.