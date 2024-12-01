British citizen arrested over alleged terrorism financing in Colombo and Vanni

Sri Lanka Police have arrested a 43-year-old British citizen of Sri Lankan origin for allegedly collecting and distributing funds for a terrorist group.

The suspect, originally from Kilinochchi, had left Sri Lanka in 2009 and later obtained British citizenship.

The arrest was made upon his arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake on November 30, 2024.

Authorities from the Immigration and Emigration Department had apprehended the individual, acting on an overseas travel ban issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court at the request of the Colombo North Crimes Division. The suspect was subsequently handed over to the Airport Police.

According to police sources, the suspect is accused of raising funds while based in the United Kingdom and channeling the money to individuals in Colombo and the Vanni region.

The Airport Police, in coordination with the Colombo-North Crimes Division, is currently conducting further investigations.