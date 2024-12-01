Another illegally assembled luxury vehicle discovered in Polgasowita

Another luxury vehicle suspected to have been illegally assembled has been found at a garage in Polgasowita based on information received by Western Province police intelligence officers.

During interrogation, the garage owner had claimed that about one and a half years ago, the Land Rover SUV, along with a chassis, four tires, and an old engine, were brought in by a Buddhist monk in the Maharagama area.

The owner had also stated that the vehicle’s parts were brought in from time to time for repairs, according to police.

Accordingly, the police said that they will obtain statements from the Buddhist monk in question, who is believed to have delivered the vehicle to the garage.

The luxury vehicle has been handed over to the Kesbewa Police for further investigations.