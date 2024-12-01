Sarvajana Balaya stands alone amid fragmenting traditional political parties - Dilith Jayaweera

While traditional political parties are being fragmented, the only emerging political movement left in the country is ‘Sarvajana Balaya’, says its leader, Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera.

Addressing an event held today (01), MP Jayaweera said: “According to the results of the last election, the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ has advanced by the highest percentage, while the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has advanced by the lowest percentage.”

“The Podujana Peramuna used all their strength. The Pohottuwa [SLPP] was created solely to gather the necessary support to keep Basil Rajapaksa in politics. However, the Pohottuwa had no vision. Now that the American citizen has left the country, the mill is no longer turning.”

“If there is at least one political party that has been scattered both in the traditional and scientific sense, it is the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’. The traditional UNP [United National Party] is no more; it has become the gas cylinder. Many of its members worked hard to send Mr. Ravi Karunanayake to parliament”, he added.

“The Pohottuwa has been fragmented, and some of them are in the ‘gas cylinder’ [New Democratic Front]. The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna has been successfully dismantled by handing over power to them. It is a dream of our Ranil Wickremesinghe that his friend Anura Kumara is now fulfilling. A political movement that was once maintained with discipline for a long time has had it corrupted now”, Jayaweera expressed.