Announcement on LG Elections postponed until after A/L Exam

Announcement on LG Elections postponed until after A/L Exam

December 2, 2024   09:06 am

It is reported that the announcement regarding the upcoming Local Government (LG) Elections will be issued after the conclusion of the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination.

The Election Commission stated that if the announcement is made beforehand, candidates may begin their campaigns during the exam period, 

Accordingly, it has been decided not to release the announcement regarding the election until the examination is over as it will disrupt the examination

Due to adverse weather conditions, the examination was postponed for several days, but the relevant activities are expected to resume this week.

Meanwhile, a meeting of party leaders regarding the LG Elections is scheduled for tomorrow (3).

This meeting, which will be chaired by the Leader of the House, Bimal Rathnayake, is scheduled to be held tomorrow afternoon.

A final decision will also be made regarding the calling of the nominations related to the LG Elections again.

Political parties have decided to cancel the nominations submitted earlier for the LG Elections due to nominated candidates switching parties, some leaving the country, and others retiring from politics.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Cyclone 'FENGAL' leaves part of Southern India inundated; schools, unis shutdown (English)

Cyclone 'FENGAL' leaves part of Southern India inundated; schools, unis shutdown (English)

Four arrested for promoting LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations, disturbing public peace

Four arrested for promoting LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations, disturbing public peace

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka stands with the Palestinian people -Opposition Leader (English)

Sri Lanka stands with the Palestinian people -Opposition Leader (English)

Mogo media academy enrols first intake for animation, game development (English)

Mogo media academy enrols first intake for animation, game development (English)