Announcement on LG Elections postponed until after A/L Exam

It is reported that the announcement regarding the upcoming Local Government (LG) Elections will be issued after the conclusion of the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination.

The Election Commission stated that if the announcement is made beforehand, candidates may begin their campaigns during the exam period,

Accordingly, it has been decided not to release the announcement regarding the election until the examination is over as it will disrupt the examination

Due to adverse weather conditions, the examination was postponed for several days, but the relevant activities are expected to resume this week.

Meanwhile, a meeting of party leaders regarding the LG Elections is scheduled for tomorrow (3).

This meeting, which will be chaired by the Leader of the House, Bimal Rathnayake, is scheduled to be held tomorrow afternoon.

A final decision will also be made regarding the calling of the nominations related to the LG Elections again.

Political parties have decided to cancel the nominations submitted earlier for the LG Elections due to nominated candidates switching parties, some leaving the country, and others retiring from politics.