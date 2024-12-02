Govt. to provide immediate relief to fishermen affected by adverse weather

Deputy Minister of Fisheries Rathna Gamage says that measures will be taken to provide immediate relief to fishermen severely affected by the recent adverse weather conditions.

During an observation visit to Pottuvil to assess the impact on the fishing community, the Deputy Minister highlighted that the recent disaster has caused significant hardships to communities across the country, particularly in the northern and eastern provinces.

“Fishermen in these regions were hit the hardest, with 16 fishing vessels destroyed and numerous families losing their livelihoods,” Gamage stated.

He added that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has directed the Ministry of Disaster Management to expedite assistance for affected communities.

The Deputy Minister also indicated that divisional and district secretaries have been instructed to refer affected families to the Disaster Management Center for assistance, and that measures will be taken to provide some relief for the damaged fishing vessels.

Meanwhile, the Road Development Authority (RDA) has launched a program to collect information on roads and bridges damaged by the heavy rains commencing from today (02). The RDA said the reports indicate extensive damage to infrastructure across the island.

Accordingly, the Director General of the Road Development Authority, S. M. P. Suriyabandara confirmed that detailed assessments of affected roads will be carried out to prioritize and accelerate repairs.

He also mentioned that the Manampitiya- Aralaganwila road, which had been damaged by adverse weather conditions, has already been reopened for traffic following repairing activities.