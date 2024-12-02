The Central Environmental Authority (CEA) says that the Sri Lanka Air Quality Index (SLAQI) is gradually reaching towards moderate levels across several regions in the country.

Speaking at a media briefing, CEA media spokesperson Dr. Ajith Gunawardena stated that the SLAQI readings in many areas ranged between 100 and 110 as of yesterday (Dec. 01).

Dr. Gunawardena assured the public that the current slightly unhealthy levels of the air quality are temporary and are expected to improve significantly within the next two days.

The air quality levels dropped in Colombo and several other areas across the country during last two days as a result of the recent adverse weather conditions and a border disturbance from the north.

During yesterday, SL AQI was slightly unhealthy level in most of the cities while moderate level in Vavuniya, Kegalle, Nuwaraeliya, Rathnapura, Puttalam, Mullaitivu, Batticaloa, Kalutara and Anuradhapura, according to the latest data released by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO).

However, the NBRO forcasted that AQI level will be between 86 – 120 over the day today, indicating slightly unhealthy level in most urban areas due to the trans-boundary conditions happening from northern region. SLAQI will be moderate level in Vavuniya, Nuwaraeliya, Embilipitiya, Hambantota and Anuradhapura areas today.

The NBRO urged the general public to seek medical advice if this condition causes breathing difficulties for sensitive individuals.

