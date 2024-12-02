Murdu Fernando sworn in as new Chief Justice

Supreme Court Judge, Justice Murdu Fernando took oath as Sri Lanka’s new Chief Justice this morning (02) before President Anura Dissanayake.

Justice Fernando is the second woman to hold the position of Chief Justice in Sri Lanka’s history, after Shirani Bandaranayake in 2011.

She assumes office as the 48th Chief Justice of Sri Lanka, succeeding Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, who recently retired. Her appointment received approval from the Constitutional Council.

She began her career at the Attorney General’s Department in 1985, rising through its ranks to become Deputy Solicitor General in 1997 and Additional Solicitor General in 2014. With over three decades of service as a State Counsel, she was appointed to the Supreme Court in March 2018.

As the most Senior Supreme Court Justice prior to her appointment, she has played a significant role in shaping Sri Lanka’s legal landscape. She also served as Senior Additional Solicitor General at the Attorney General’s Department, demonstrating a distinguished career in public service.

Murdu Fernando earned her Bachelor of Laws degree from the Faculty of Law, University of Colombo.

The event was attended by Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.